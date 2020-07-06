Sedgwick County adds 165 new coronavirus cases since Friday

Click here for coronavirus updates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department added 165 new coronavirus cases since Friday. The county reports a total of 1,597 cases with 739 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths.

Counties cases outside of Wichita

  • Harvey: 52
  • Butler: 71
  • Cowley: 76
  • Sumner: 16
  • Reno: 96

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

  • The Sedgwick County Health Department is only testing symptomatic residents and certain high-priority professions at no cost.
    • More than 33,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County and 247 residents are scheduled to be tested at the SCHD drive-through site.  
    • Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.

Prevention Measures

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water
  • Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others
  • Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option
  • Cover all coughs and sneezes
  • Stay home if you are ill

