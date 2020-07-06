Sedgwick County adds 165 new coronavirus cases since Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department added 165 new coronavirus cases since Friday. The county reports a total of 1,597 cases with 739 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths.
Counties cases outside of Wichita
- Harvey: 52
- Butler: 71
- Cowley: 76
- Sumner: 16
- Reno: 96
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
- The Sedgwick County Health Department is only testing symptomatic residents and certain high-priority professions at no cost.
- More than 33,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County and 247 residents are scheduled to be tested at the SCHD drive-through site.
- Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.
Prevention Measures
- Wash your hands often with soap and water
- Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others
- Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option
- Cover all coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you are ill
