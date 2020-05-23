Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County adds testing by ZIP code feature to COVID-19 Dashboard

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has added an interactive heat map feature to its COVID-19 Dashboard that displays testing analysis by ZIP code.

When a user clicks on a highlighted area a dialog box appears displaying the population, tests administered, confirmed cases, and the testing rate per 10,000 people for that ZIPcode.

The Sedgwick County Health Department updates the dashboard daily and includes the number of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, hospitalizations, illness onset, and cases identified by gender, ethnicity, and race. It allows residents to stay updated on the virus by combining all statistics in one location.

Photo of the COVID-19 Interactive map by ZIP code. Data info from May 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories