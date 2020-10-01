Sedgwick County announces COVID-19 cluster at Ultra Care Home Plus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department identified another COVID-19 cluster at Ultra Care Home Plus.

It is located at 2355 S. Bedford in Wichita and has had seven cases (two staff, five residents). The department said two staff and four residents have recovered and are symptom-free. One resident had a pre-existing health condition and passed away.

“Unfortunately, we lost a resident that had serious underlying health condition and was already on hospice care prior to having the virus diagnosis,” said Tolulpe Kadiri, RN/BSN/Operator.

“The Health Department recognizes that COVID-19 can be easily spread throughout the community and continues to encourage everyone to lessen the spread by using the tools in our toolbox: good hand hygiene, keeping six feet of distance away from others and wearing a mask,” noted Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director.

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the department at no cost or through the facility. The department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

