Sedgwick County announces expansion of COVID-19 vaccine Phase 2 to people aged 83 and older

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Thursday that based on the number of appointments scheduled thus far, the county is now accepting appointments for residents aged 83 and older for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The County stated it is focusing on people 83 and older, due to their likelihood of serious complications if they test positive for COVID-19. The Sedgwick County Health Department will provide the COVID-19 vaccine at INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman St., Wichita 67202.

Additionally, if residents have mobility difficulties, they may receive the vaccine in their vehicle and be observed without coming into the Arena. Mobile vaccine clinics will be scheduled in the future.

Guidelines to schedule an appointment:

To schedule an appointment with the County, the individual or the individual’s caretaker must register on behalf of the resident online by clicking here.

Caregivers are welcome to join the resident at the appointment but caregivers will not receive the vaccine at that time. Vaccine appointments for caregivers and others outside of the 83 and older category will open at a future date.

For those ages 83 and older, if an online appointment cannot be made, the individual or caretaker may dial (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone.

Please allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment and follow the steps below.

Step Residents Aged 83 + Health Care Associated Workers – first dose 1. Schedule appointment Online: Schedule appointment and complete online questionnaire, click “Next” and bring the printed vaccine voucher to the appointment. By phone: Call (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment. Complete questionnaire on site at appointment time. Contact your medical provider if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take. 2. Bring to appointment Identification card, driver’s license or birth certificate to verify age · Current medical license/certification ID badge indicating HCAW group and employment in Sedgwick County· If the HCAW does not have a badge, current wallet cards, current pay stubs, or a statement of current employment on employer letterhead is also acceptable. 3. At appointment Check in, complete questionnaire (if not done prior to arrival), and receive vaccine. 4. After receiving vaccine Stay on site in observation area for at least 15 to 30 minutes.

Vaccine Questions:

Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

Please continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.

County Pledge:

As more vaccine is received, the Sedgwick County Health Department will vaccinate more people while following guidance from CDC, KDHE, and Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns. The vaccination schedule is designed to assure that all who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity. The implementation of the vaccination schedule is dependent on the manufacturing and distribution schedule from vaccine providers. The County will not schedule more appointments than the vaccine available. Updated information is readily available by clicking here.