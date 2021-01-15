Sedgwick County announces Phase II vaccination plan

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Friday that the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine should begin in the next few weeks, as vaccines become available in the county.

Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County Health Officer, in consultation with local medical providers and the Sedgwick County Health Department, is finalizing the Phase II vaccination plan. It is expected to follow the guidance from the CDC and local medical professionals, with vaccines available to people 65 and older first. Individuals with medically verified high-risk factors would follow. Vaccines from the county, when available, will be by appointment only through a registration portal. Additional vaccination and scheduling options will also be offered in the future.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to health care personnel through the county and local hospitals. Second doses should occur 28 days after the first dose. Most medical providers that received their first dose can begin receiving their second dose beginning the week of January 25.

An estimated 18,000 vaccinations have been provided in the county to date by the Sedgwick County Health Department and local hospitals. Vaccines to local long-term care facilities are being shipped to national pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, directly from CDC and are not included as part of the 18,000 dispensed.

Sedgwick County Health Department is finalizing the sign-up process for Phase II vaccinations for persons 65 and older. They said currently, there is not a sign-up or waiting list for Phase II vaccinations. However, they will release more information soon on how residents will sign-up as the supply of vaccines become available. Updated information will be available here.