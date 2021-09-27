Sedgwick County announces plans for administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines starting Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, no-cost Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines will be offered by the Sedgwick County Health Department at the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main in Wichita.

SCHD mobile clinics will not provide boost doses at this time.

Due to anticipated demand for booster doses, several changes are occurring at the community vaccine clinic beginning Sept. 29:

vaccine clinic. People should also bring documentation of their first and second doses to the vaccine site. Clinic hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The clinic is closed Tuesday, Sept. 28.

People who can receive the booster dose have to meet all three of the criteria below.

Received two doses of Pfizer vaccine. (Booster dose guidance only applies to the Pfizer vaccine) and Received the second Pfizer dose six months before the booster and Fall into one or more of the following groups: Age 65 years and older

Age 18 years and older with one or more underlying conditions

Age 18 years and older with increased risk for COVID-19 because of workplace or institutional setting

“In order to prevent severe illness and/or death during this pandemic, getting vaccinated is the best protection a person can do to protect themselves and loved ones,” says Adrienne Byrne, director of SCHD.

The community vaccine clinic and mobile clinics will continue to administer first, second, and third doses of

Pfizer and one-dose Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

How to receive a vaccine dose at the SCHD community vaccine clinic beginning Sept. 29:

Make a vaccine appointment at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid19vaccine. If you need assistance, call SCHD at 316-660-1029.If SCHD staff does not answer, please leave a detailed message. Complete and print a pre-registration form at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid19vaccine. Locate your vaccine card or other documentation of previous vaccine doses. If you don’t have your vaccine card, request it from the place where you received vaccine. Do this before your appointment at the vaccine clinic.. To the appointment, bring your pre-registration form AND vaccine card or other documentation of previous vaccine doses. If you don’t bring your vaccine card to the appointment, SCHD staff can look up your record in the Kansas Immunization Registry. Staff is unable to look up records of doses given in other states. If you don’t bring a pre-registration form, you can complete one at the vaccine clinic. All clients must have documentation of previous doses to receive a booster dose At the appointment, sign a statement that you are eligible to receive a booster dose. After the dose is given, wait in the observation area for 15 to 30 minutes. Due to changes in vaccine processes and staffing, SCHD appointments will take about 10-15 minutes which is longer than appointments earlier in 2021. At this time in our community, residents have the opportunity to schedule appointments with many other Vaccine Providers. A map is found at www.vaccines.gov.

This SCHD plan does not restrict other Vaccine Providers that may begin offering booster doses on a day

other than Sept. 29. All Sedgwick County residents are encouraged to be vaccinated.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call 316-660-1022.

Additional Information about Booster Dose Groups

Underlying medical conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic lung Disease (COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension)

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2)

Downs Syndrome

Heart Conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV Infection

Immunocompromised

Liver Disease

Overweight & obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Substance use disorders

Increased risk for COVID-19 because of workplace or institutional setting includes:

Healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store and retail workers, first responders, residents and staff of

congregant settings (corrections, homeless shelters, group homes, etc.) and many others where a person may be in close contact with people (less than 6 feet apart) on an ongoing basis.