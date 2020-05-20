Sedgwick County announces reopening plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has released its update on when County offices and buildings will reopen after being mostly closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The main courthouse and the juvenile courthouse will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26.

Both will have a screening process for visitors. If they pass the screening process, visitors will be issued a mask to wear while in the building. County employees will wear masks when working closely with the public and while in public common areas.

Court hearings will be conducted by appointment only.

The historic courthouse, Ronald Reagan, and several County facilities will have a phased reopening now through Friday, July 3. These facilities are closed to the public and services are primarily conducted virtually.

Both tag offices are already open to the public, but residents are encouraged to renew tags online, by mail, or via the iKan app. If there is a need to conduct title work, residents are asked to call the tag office to make an appointment. Customers will be limited to 15 people inside the facility when Phase 2 begins on Friday, May 22.

The Sedgwick County Jail lobby is tentatively set to reopen Monday, June 15. Visitors will be given a mask to wear while inside the facility.

The Household Hazardous Waste facility is currently open to the public, as is the COMCARE Community Crisis Center.

Visit www.sedgwickcounty.org to find specific details regarding the County agency or facility with which you plan to do business.

