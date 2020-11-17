Sedgwick County: Conducting anonymous survey on COVID-19 vaccine

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Tuesday they are conducting an anonymous survey where residents in south-central Kansas, including Sedgwick County, can complete an anonymous survey to estimate how many people will get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The five to ten-minute online survey can be accessed by clicking here.

In a news release Tuesday, Sedgwick County stated the survey responses will help the Sedgwick County Health Department plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and information.

The Health Department partnered with KU School of Medicine – Wichita to create the survey. Regional and county-specific results will be analyzed by the KU School of Medicine – Wichita.

