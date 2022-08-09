WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, and test if they have symptoms or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) wants to heighten public awareness of the increased COVID-19 risk, so it has resumed publishing the Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The dashboard includes new COVID-19 cases, the number of COVID-19 tests, and the percent of positive tests. Workers will update the dashboard on Fridays.

The current county dashboard shows a rolling 14-day average of positive tests as 14.07%. However, the county said its COVID-19 numbers only include PCR tests and do not include antigen or at-home tests.

The information will continue to be available on the Sedgwick County COVID-19 StoryMap, published weekly on Wednesdays.

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

There are numerous COVID-19 testing options available for Sedgwick County residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed. SCHD offers no-cost sampling and testing by appointment at its clinic at 2716 W. Central. To make an appointment, call 316-660-7300.

Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory (WSU MDL) offers no-cost sampling and testing by appointment. Click here to schedule an appointment. WSU MDL also partners with community partners. Click here for the list.

Vaccines for people 5 years and older

To stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC recommends a primary vaccine series followed by a booster for people 5 years and older. The no-cost vaccines are widely available through pharmacies, community clinics and health care providers.

SCHD provides COVID-19 vaccinations at mobile clinics held throughout the county and at SCHD’s clinic at 2716 W. Central, Wichita. Click here for a list of upcoming clinics.

Vaccines for children 6 months through 4 years old

A primary COVID-19 vaccine series is available for children 6 months through 4 years old. For vaccination, contact your child’s pediatrician or health care provider or SCHD’s clinic at 2716 W. Central. The number is 316-660-7300.

Click here for a list of other providers serving this age group.

For more information on local vaccination and testing options, including information on how to order free at-home test kits, visit covid.gov.