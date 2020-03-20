Sedgwick County begins daily briefings on coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County leaders plan to offer a daily briefing about COVID-19 every weekday at 11 a.m.
The content will include local, state and national updates from the last 24 hours.
