Sedgwick County begins giving COVID-19 boosters to those who are immunocompromised

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is now providing a third COVID-19 booster shot.

The shot is for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are immunocompromised. It does not include people who are pregnant or live in care homes.

The vaccine clinic is seeing more people who are more vulnerable to COVID choosing to get the third dose.

One woman said she plans to be the first in line Friday. She said she can never be too careful with lupus.

“I’m really relieved. I’m really happy. I am able to get it,” said Leslie Kinder.

Kinder said the past year and a half that she has been protecting herself from COVID-19. She said to take care of her body, she keeps her immune system weak.

“Your immune system is so overactive that it starts to attack your skin. It can attack your liver, your kidneys. The only way to get relief is to take medicine that suppressed my immune system,” said Kinder.

Dr. Tom Moore is an infectious disease physician and said those who are immunocompromised and vaccinated have less immunity to COVID.

“They usually amount some response. Very often, it is not sustained like it is for a healthy person,” said Dr. Moore.

Kinder said the third shot would make a difference in how safe she feels.

“If you take immune suppressants, you are likely to be about 80% protected, and that is just not good enough for me. I really need full protection. I’m ready to be one of the first in line to get that third shot,” said Kinder.

Dr. Moore said it doesn’t matter which shot you get as long as you get the extra immunity.

“In terms of boosters, the CDC allows crossover if you had the Pfizer, it’s okay to get the Moderna and vice versa. There is really the best vaccine is the one you can get right now,” said Dr. Moore.

Kinder said she would not be taking her lupus medicine that suppresses her immune system for two to three weeks after getting her shot to ensure she is protected from COVID.

