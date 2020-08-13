Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County Commission holds meeting related to COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission will hold a meeting this morning at 11 a.m. related to COVID-19 testing.

The special meeting will be streamed live online via YouTube Live and Sedgwick County Government’s Facebook page.

