Sedgwick County Commission holds meeting related to COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission will hold a meeting this morning at 11 a.m. related to COVID-19 testing.
The special meeting will be streamed live online via YouTube Live and Sedgwick County Government’s Facebook page.
