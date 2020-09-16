Sedgwick County Commission recommends that health officer change bar closing time to midnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission on Tuesday recommended to Dr. Garold Minns, the county’s local health officer, that he change the closing time for bars from 11 to midnight.

Earlier this week, Dr. Minns signed a new order which took effect Tuesday, September 15. The order will remain in place until at least midnight, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, which requires bars to close at 11 p.m. Over the weekend, several bars broke curfew after his order was previously worded as voluntary compliance. The order now states it is mandatory.

It is now up to Dr. Minns to approve the recommendation.

The county said Dr. Minns will continue to review and monitor COVID-19 trends in the community and will consider lifting restrictions as trends move in a positive direction.

As of Monday, the Sedgwick County Health Department said the 14 day rate of rolling positives is 5.9%. It is the lowest since June.

Several bar owners spoke about the restrictions before the commission meeting on Wednesday. Watch below.

