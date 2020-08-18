Sedgwick County Commission to revisit current public health order Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission will look into extending a public health order during Wednesday’s meeting and will reevaluate the bars and nightclubs that are closed in the county because of it.

The new order would allow bars to open at 50% capacity and close by 11 p.m.

The current Sedgwick County recommendations will come to an end on Friday. Also under consideration will be an extension of a mask order.

