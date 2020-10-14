Sedgwick County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I decided to get tested for COVID-19 because I was
slightly symptomatic,” said Howell. “I have been wearing a mask, social distancing, and
practicing good hand hygiene per the recommended healthy behaviors.”

A news release from the county states Howell has been working from home and will continue to isolate at home as instructed by the Sedgwick County Health Department. The news release goes onto say it is the fourth time Howell has been tested.

Any person who is considered to be a close contact of Howell will be notified by the health
department for further information, testing, and monitoring.

