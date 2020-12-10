Sedgwick County Commissioners amend latest local health order

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan.(KSNW) – the Board of Health and Board of County Commissioners amended the latest local health order to include provisions for event centers and youth organized sports and adult recreational sports During its regular meeting Wednesday.

For indoor single-court or single-playing area rooms and outdoor facilities, there can be a maximum of two attendees per participant. All persons must exit the area once the event is over.

For indoor multi-court or multi-playing area rooms, there can be a maximum of two attendees per participant. All persons must exit the area once the event is over.

The facility hosting any youth or adult recreational organized sports is responsible for ensuring that no players or spectators on different courts or playing areas are within 6 feet of one another.

Event venues that wish to host events will now be treated like restaurants, bars, and night clubs. They may hold events with 100 people or 50 percent of the fire code, whichever is less. Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart and there may not be more than eight people at any given table.

This order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, to 11:59 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021.

