Sedgwick County commissioners receive an update on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners on Tuesday were updated on plans for COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

The commissioners were informed the Edgemoor drive-thru testing will be demobilized by Dec. 31. Instead, a new site will open later this month at 21st and Ridge at the Sedgwick County Extension Office. The new site will be in the 4-H hall where there will be a mix of appointment and walkup sampling opportunities. More details will be released soon.

Commissioners were also informed that Well Health, an ancillary by the Kansas Department of Health, will be opening four collection sites in the county on Dec. 10. The capacity for tests can reach 2,000 a day through appointments, walkup, and drive-thru. The testing will be saliva and a PCR test. Most results will be released within 48 to 96 hours by a patient portal. For more information, go to gogettested.com/kansas.

As for vaccines, the county was updated on a plan that is subject to change and will receive approximately 20,000 vaccines from Pfizer in the first shipment. Pfizer and Moderna are set to be approved by the FDA in the coming weeks. Staff said the vaccine will arrive at community partners and the health department is not likely to receive the vaccine in the initial round. The vaccines will go to health care providers and long-term residents in the first round.

The health department and emergency management have systems to track the vaccine and personal protective equipment. In November, special cold storage units were ordered by the county for the vaccine. Already, some locations like pharmacies and hospitals have storage units to keep the vaccine. Information will not be released on where the vaccines are stored.

As for the general population, most won’t receive the vaccine until spring 2020.