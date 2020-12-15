Sedgwick County Commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine update; Gov. Kelly and KDHE Secretary discuss vaccine at KUMC

Dr. Maggie Hagan, an infectious disease specialist and medical director at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital was the second person at the hospital to get the coronavirus vaccine. (December 14, 2020)(Courtesy: Kansas.com/Wichita Journalism Collaborative)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners on Tuesday morning received an update on the COVID-19 vaccinations now going on in Kansas.

On Monday, several health care workers received the vaccination at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita.

Commissioners were told the Centers for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are working to distribute the first doses of the vaccine. Hospitals and staff that work with COVID-19 patients are receiving the vaccine now. The vaccine will then be distributed to the health departments and pharmacies. The pharmacies will work to dispense the vaccine to senior centers. Health department workers who do COVID-19 testing and EMS workers that are possibly in contact with COVID-19 patients in the field will receive the vaccine next. Commissioners were told by staff that some could possibly receive it next week. The vaccine will not be available to the general public until likely the late spring or early summer.

Meanwhile, commissioners heard that ultra-cold vaccine freezers for Pfizer’s vaccine should be delivered later this month. The plan is to install the freezers at the health department on East 9th Street. Moderna’s vaccine which is under consideration by the FDA doesn’t require ultra-cold storage and could be stored in a regular freezer.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman joined doctors with The University of Kansas Health System on COVID-19 updates. The group focused on the vaccine.

Gov. Kelly said the first shipment from Pfizer has already been distributed around the state of Kansas. She said wider distribution will continue.

“It will ramp up considerably tomorrow and the next day. I’m excited about that,” said Gov. Kelly. “We got Moderna coming in as you said, next week about 49,000 doses of that. We expect that to be accompanied by another shipment of Pfizer so you know it is on.”

The governor and KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman said frontline healthcare workers are first to receive the vaccine and then long-term care residents.

The vaccines arrive at two state hubs, and it is sent out to various points in the state.

“A lot of places receiving it this month,” said Dr. Norman. “Not just hospitals, local health departments, local pharmacies, and potentially EMS providers. There will be a wide distribution base.”

Gov. Kelly estimated it would be late spring or early summer before the general population would be getting vaccinated and plans are being developed. She also added there’s also a plan in place to help schools fully reopen classrooms sometime in the spring.

As for testing sites in Kansas, the state now has 23 open with 15 more being added. To find a testing location, click here.

Dr. Lee Norman warned Kansans to “show restraint” as the holidays come up.

“We are seeing a little bit of leveling off,” Dr. Norman said. “But, we obviously still have a lot of work to do.”