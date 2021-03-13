Sedgwick County Commissioners reflect on one year of COVID-19 restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “We didn’t really know what this virus was or how deadly it can be,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse as she reflects back on March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began.

A year ago today, March 13, Sedgwick County put its first restriction in place by creating a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more. Within a week of their first ban, Sedgwick County reported its first presumptive-positive COVID-19 case on March 19, 2020.

“This thing was supposed to be just, if you recall, a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months. By summer, we’ll be fine,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Chairman Pete Meitzner.

Instead, it turned into months of meeting after meeting. The commission serving as the board of health faced tough decisions.

“From one minute, you feel like you’re doing the right thing to the next minute you feel like you’ve made the worst mistake,” Cruse said. “You want to make the right decisions, but it seems like, what is the right decision to be made? On one hand, I’m going to really upset one group, and on the other hand, I’m really going to upset another group. So, it’s been a real challenge to try to find the happy medium that we can all sort of share that sacrifice to get through the past year.”

Sedgwick County creating dozens of health orders and restrictions are still in place, a year later.

“I know they may be well-intended, but it is really hard to have a government that tells us what we can and cannot do,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.

A year into the pandemic, commissioners are looking back hindsight 20/20.

“I think we did some things right, and we did a lot of things wrong and the reality is, we need to learn from the things you did right and the things we did wrong. Hopefully, we’re smarter for it going forward,” Howell said.

Commissioners understand the pandemic has challenged everyone. Commissioner Cruse says the past year proves the resiliency of Kansans.

“This community has come together in a way that, that we’ve not seen in a while, and I’m just really proud of everybody,” she added.

With the arrival of vaccines, commissioners feel a weight has been lifted. They are encouraging those who are able to consider getting vaccinated.

“Because as soon as we get to a higher percentage of people being vaccinated, the sooner we can either eliminate or drastically downsize, any restrictions that are still out there,” Meitzner said.