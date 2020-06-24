Sedgwick County commissioners tested for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The commissioners used the drive-up testing at the health department’s main clinic on West Central.

Commissioners were previously scheduled last week for asymptomatic testing and were rescheduled for this morning. Commissioners were given a nose swab which will be sent for COVID-19 testing.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now 12,970, an increase of 505 since Monday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19-related conditions is 261, an increase of 2 since Monday.

