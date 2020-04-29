Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County commissioners vote to make recommendation to Gov. Kelly to not extend stay-at-home order

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At Wednesday’s Sedgwick County commission meeting, commissioners voted 4 to 1 to make a recommendation to Gov. Laura Kelly to not extend the stay-at-home order. The order is set to expire on Sunday. Lacey Curse was the only commissioner that voted no on the motion.

The commission will make decisions regarding public gathering limits.

