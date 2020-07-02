Sedgwick County commissioners will hold special meetings today to discuss masks and business safety practices

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. today to discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order #20-52, requiring face masks or other face coverings in public. 

Thursday, the governor released guidelines on a new policy requiring most Kansans to wear a mask in public when social distancing is not an option, according to a news release. The mask requirement will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.

Local county commissioners can decide to not keep this order in place for their county.

Residents have until 3 p.m. today to submit comments to commissioners via the public comment form at www.sedgwickcounty.org or by emailing communications@sedgwick.gov.

Also at 1 p.m., commissioners will hold a special staff meeting to have a conversation with the business community to discuss COVID-19 business safety practices.

The meetings will be live-streamed on Sedgwick County Government’s YouTube Live and Facebook Live platforms. KSN.com will have an embed of the meetings here on our website.

