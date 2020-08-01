Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County confirms 2,697 active cases of COVID-19, 1,422 recoveries

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says there are 2,697 active cases of COVID-19. That is up 47 from yesterday.

There have been no new deaths reported by the health department, the number still stands at 39 deaths.

The health department is reporting a total of 1,422 patients recovered from COVID-19. That is up 39 from yesterday.

