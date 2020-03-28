Sedgwick County confirms 33 cases of COVID-19

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County health officials confirmed on Saturday the county has 33 total cases of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Sedgwick County increased from 21 to 33.
The number of confirmed cases in Kansas has risen from 202 to 261.
Sedgwick County is keeping track of all COVID-19 cases on its website and updating it at noon on a daily basis.
For more information about COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County click here.
