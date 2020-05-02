Sedgwick County confirms 418 positive cases of COVID-19, 207 cases recovered

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting its latest coronavirus numbers.
As of Saturday, the county is reporting 418 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 10 cases since Friday. The health department is reporting 207 total cases recovered and 12 deaths.
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
- The criteria for testing have been revised. Residents can be tested if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.
- KDHE reports that more than 4,200 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The Sedgwick County Health Department has tested roughly one-fourth of those residents.
- The Health Department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for the disease at no cost to residents.
- Residents are encouraged to call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if they think they should be tested for COVID-19.
- If residents have general questions about COVID-19 they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
- For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.
Sedgwick County Updates
- Current orders in place:
- Governor’s stay-at-home order is in place until May 3.
- The Governor announced a new Executive Order beginning May 4 which includes a first phase of re-opening businesses and organizations across the state.
- Please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org to view the latest order and guidelines for businesses and organizations.
- Yesterday, Commissioners decided to follow the Governor’s Order as is, so we ask that all questions and clarifications about the Order be directed to the Governor’s Office at (785) 368-8500. Do not call 9-1-1 if you have questions or concerns about the Executive Order.
Prevention Measures
- Stay home
- Wash your hands often with soap and water
- Cover all coughs and sneezes
- Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others
- Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less
Face Mask Guidance
- KDHE notes that homemade masks may be another tool along with the above prevention measures to keep people from unknowingly spreading the virus.
- Use this acronym when considering safe homemade mask use:
- Multi-layered, tightly-woven 100% Cotton.
- Use a thread count of 180 or higher. Don’t buy surgical or N95 masks.
- Avoid your face and remove it from behind.
- Never touch the front of the mask, and always remove it from behind your head.
- Scrap it if it’s damaged, soiled, or doesn’t fit.
- Make sure it’s breathable and fits snug. Don’t use it while it’s damp, wet, or dirty.
- Keep the mask and your hands clean.
- Wash your hands before you put the mask on/after you take it off. Wash or dispose the mask after every use.
- Multi-layered, tightly-woven 100% Cotton.
Mental Health Support
· COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.
· Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
· They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.
· Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.
Donation Requests
- If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, there is a list of ongoing needs at our website, www.sedgwickcounty.org.
- Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959 to donate.