Sedgwick County confirms two new clusters of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department confirmed two new COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County, including a long-term care facility and a local business. This brings the current number of Sedgwick County COVID-19 clusters to eight.

There are less than five cases at the business and 13 cases at the long-term care facility. The Sedgwick County Health Department said at this point they have investigated all confirmed cases and close contacts, and believe the clusters to be contained and no risk to the general public.

Clusters are defined as two or more non-household COVID-19 cases identified in a certain timeframe and place.

As for overall cases, Sedgwick County says there have been 339 total cases of coronavirus, and 170 people have recovered. The total deaths are six.

Harvey has six cases, Butler County has 13 cases, Cowley has three cases, Sumner has three cases and Reno County has 26 cases.

Due to the increase in swabs available, the Sedgwick County Health Department now has the capacity to take samples from all residents and staff in long term-term care facilities if there is just one confirmed case of COVID-19. Residents in the new long-term care facility cluster are being tested by the facility.

