Sedgwick County continues mobile COVID-19 testing

GODDARD, Ks (KSN) — Sedgwick County’s Mobile Outreach Team continued touring different parts of the Wichita area for free mobile COVID-19 testing for residents. Friday morning the team was in Goddard providing tests at Pathways Church.

The testing was open to all residents, whether they were showing COVID-19 symptoms or not.

“Well, no symptoms, but we just for peace of mind, think it’s a good thing to do,” said Becky Chaput, one of the many people tested at the Goddard location.

Becky’s husband, Ken Chaput, explained, “Knowing how bad it’s getting, just to make sure. It was very easy to do so we thought it would be nice.”

The Chaputs informed us they were told they can check out their testing results online within 24 to 48 hours.

“It was a very easy, very fast process. I would highly recommend it just for peace of mind,” noted Becky Chaput.

“They have about a six-inch swab that they put down your nose,” said Ken Chaput. “It burned a little bit, but not too bad, you don’t choke or anything.”

Kate Flavin with Sedgwick County said they plan on holding several more of these mobile testing sites before the Christmas holidays. You can see the upcoming dates here.