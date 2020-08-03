Sedgwick County coronavirus cases: 1 more death, more hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 61 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday and 1 new death linked to COVID-19.

The county says in all, 4,348 Sedgwick County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. 43 county residents have died.

The county also tracks recoveries and active cases. It says 1,466 people have recovered, while 2,839 cases are still active.

The county says 56,770 people have been tested.

Sedgwick County’s website also says there are 72 COVID-19 patients in Wichita area hospitals. That is up 9 from last week. Of those, 34 patients are in ICU, up from 32 last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that Sedgwick County has had 4,506 people test positive since the coroanavirus pandemic began.

