WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County increased from 85 to 101 the health department announced on Saturday.
Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count
|Total COVID-19 Cases
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|101
|20
|1
*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
- Learn the difference between quarantine and isolation with this video produced by Sedgwick County.
- Watch this video to learn the importance of being in quarantine.
- Late yesterday, a shipment of swabs came in from KDHE. As of Wednesday morning, the Sedgwick County Health Department had the ability to sample 145 residents who meet the criteria to be tested.
- Social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when ill are the best prevention methods.
- The Health Department sampled 125 people by close of business Tuesday.
- As of 8 a.m. today, the Health Department had 9 appointments for sampling for COVID-19 testing, by appointment only.
- If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
- For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org
LATEST STORIES:
- Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center
- Sedgwick County coronavirus cases at 101
- USD 373 changes meal pick up location
- Police issue warrant for Ark City shooting suspect
- Parsons Police Department detective tests positive for COVID-19