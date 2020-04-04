Sedgwick County coronavirus cases at 101

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW)– The Parsons Police Department recently announced a member of the department tested positive for COVID-19. The information was given to the Department Saturday morning by the Labette County Health Department.

Upon noticing symptoms early last week, the officer self-quarantined and went to the Fever Clinic at Labette Health for testing. The officer tested negative for Influenza A & B as well as pneumonia.