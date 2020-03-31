Sedgwick County coronavirus cases at 59, up from 48

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County has increased from 48 to 59.
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
- Information about cases and deaths is only disclosed if it impacts prevention efforts.
- Social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when ill are the best prevention methods. On the Sedgwick County COVID-19 website, we have posted aggregate case numbers categorized by age and by the source of exposure. These tables are updated daily around 1 p.m. after KDHE updates are shared.
- As of 8 a.m. today, our Health Department had 16 appointments for sampling for testing for COVID-19 by appointment only.
- If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it they can call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
- For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org
Public comment for Wednesday’s commission meeting
- Rather than attending in person, residents are encouraged to email their comments to communications@sedgwick.gov to be considered for the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting tomorrow, April 1.
- Emails are due by 5 p.m. today, March 31.
- The meeting will be broadcast by KPTS as normal at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
New COMCARE Support Line
- A new support line is available through COMCARE for residents who are experiencing elevated mental health symptoms but in crisis.
- Residents can call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.
Donation Requests
- If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep public safety and healthcare workers safe, let the county know. They are seeking:
- Protective face masks: FDA / NIOSH approved N-95 or surgical masks
- Non-latex, medical gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Surface cleaners
- Non-permeable/fluid-resistant gowns
- Nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium
- Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management and (316) 660-5959 to donate.
