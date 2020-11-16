Sedgwick County coronavirus rate tops 25% with 550 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 550 new coronavirus cases since yesterday. There were 2,134 tests conducted.

That brings the rolling 14-day average of positive cases to 25.1%.

The hospital assessment report remains critical for Sedgwick County.

Courtesy Sedgwick County Health Department

Sedgwick County has now had 18,394 positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are no new deaths to report in the county. On Sunday there were three more deaths reporting, bringing the Sedgwick County total to 140.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) uses different criteria to determine how many positive cases a county has had. It shows Sedgwick County with 21,255 positive cases since the pandemic began. The KDHE does not track recoveries.