Sedgwick County Court reduces court functions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Eighteenth Judicial District has issued orders reducing certain court functions and made the following decisions about court business operations at the Sedgwick County Main Courthouse, the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse, and the Sedgwick County Juvenile/Probate Courthouse.

Per Administrative Order 20-1, anyone directed to report on probation or for interviews with Court Services Officers should report by telephone and NOT report to the courthouses in person.

Per Administrative Order 20-2 Any TRAFFIC court for cases set for a DISPOSITION or APPEARANCE ON A SUMMONS WILL NOT OCCUR until April 6, 2020 or until further order of the court.

You will have thirty (30) days from the date that traffic court resumes to appear on your case. If the court extends this notice beyond April 6, 2020, additional notices will be posted by the court. If you have questions about your case, please call your attorney.

There will be no morning or afternoon traffic walk-in dockets until April 6, 2020, or until further order of the court.

By order of the Presiding Juvenile Judge, CINC dockets and Adjudication dockets will be continued administratively until further notice. The Court will continue to hear TC’s and Secure Care proceedings. Termination trials will be heard on a case by case basis.

