Sedgwick County courts to reopen after Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County District Court is going to reopen, but it does not mean jury trials are going to start.

18th Judicial District Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering announced Monday that the district court will reopen Tuesday, May 26, in accordance with Supreme Court Administrative Order 48.

Traffic court is expected to start June 15. Jury trials will not resume until further notice.

Court hearings will be by appointment only.

Anyone entering the Sedgwick County Courthouse will be screened for COVID-19. Those that pass the screening will be given a mask to be worn at all times in the courthouse.

Those that do not pass the coronavirus screening will be given paperwork explaining how to reschedule their hearing.

The public is encouraged to continue to do business with the Court remotely. Please see the District Court’s website at www.dc18.org for instructions on how to remotely apply for a marriage license, protection orders, and sign up for parenting classes.

