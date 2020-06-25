Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County COVID-19 cases hit 1,001

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN-TV

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 46 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday. Twenty-eight people have died since the pandemic began.

There are currently 349 active cases. Overall, the county has had a total of 1,001 cases and 624 recoveries.

The health department updates a dashboard daily and includes the number of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, hospitalizations, illness onset, and cases identified by gender, ethnicity, and race.

Sedgwick County says people are encouraged to stop the spread of the disease by washing hands, covering coughs, practicing social distancing, and wearing a face mask if social distancing is not an option.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories