Sedgwick County COVID-19 cases increase to 194

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) –The health department announced on Sunday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County increased from 189 to 194.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 Cases Total Recovered Total Deaths 194 66 2

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

As of noon today, April 12, KDHE reports that almost 1,400 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.

The Health Department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.



The Sedgwick County Health Department has been notified of a potential scam related to COVID-19. Some residents have received text messages claiming to be the Sedgwick County Health Department. The message alerts the resident that they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 and the resident is directed to fill out a survey at a link provided online. This is a scam. Please note that the Health Department: First calls all potential close contacts of COVID-19 cases as part of infectious disease monitoring. Uses text messaging only after verbal permission from a close contact. Never asks for personal information in an online survey, such as social security number.

If a resident has been contacted by a COVID-19 scammer, such as these text messages, they should file a complaint with the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division online on a form specifically designed to cover COVID-19-related scams and price gouging at www.ag.ks.gov.

Prevention Measures

Stay home

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less

Face Mask Guidance

KDHE notes that homemade masks may be another tool along with the above prevention measures to keep people from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Use this acronym when talking about safe homemade mask use: Multi -layered, tightly-woven 100% Cotton. Use a thread count of 180 or higher. Don’t buy surgical or N95 masks. Avoid your face and remove it from behind. Never touch the front of the mask, and always remove it from behind your head. Scrap it if it’s damaged, soiled, or doesn’t fit. Make sure it’s breathable and fits snug. Don’t use it while it’s damp, wet, or dirty. Keep the mask and your hands clean. Wash your hands before you put the mask on/after you take it off. Wash or dispose the mask after every use.



Sedgwick County Updates

Current orders in place: Governor’s stay-at-home order is in place until April 19. Sedgwick County’s stay-at-home order is in place until April 23. Sedgwick County’s order banning public gatherings in excess of 10 people is in place until April 23.



Sedgwick County respects the First Amendment to the Constitution, including the right to practice religious freedom. We are hopeful that our citizens and religious services proceed in accordance with the restrictions in the Local Health Officer order banning public gatherings in excess of 10 people.

As a reminder, residents do not need any sort of documentation to travel from one place to another while under these orders. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will not stop you unless there is a legal reason.

Mental Health Support

· COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

· Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

· They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

· Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

Donation Requests

If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, there is a list of ongoing needs at our website, www.sedgwickcounty.org.

Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959 to donate.

