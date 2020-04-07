Sedgwick County COVID-19 cases up to 134

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County increased from 124 to 134 according to the health department.

The department said 23 people have recovered. KDHE reports that more than 1,000 residents had been tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, and there were 14 people scheduled to be sampled for testing today.

If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is important to protect yourself and others from germs that can cause severe illness, especially respiratory infections like coronavirus.

Remember to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to prevent spreading germs to others.

Wash your hands after you have been in a public place and touched an item or a surface that may be frequently used (door handles, tables, gas pumps, etc.)