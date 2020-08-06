Sedgwick County: COVID-19 cluster at Legacy on College Hill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department together with Legacy on College Hill announce eight positive COVID-19 cases (six residents and two staff) at the care facility. Not all test results have returned, and no deaths have been reported.

“Legacy on College Hill is a long-term care facility dedicated to the health and safety of our residents, staff members, and families,” said a spokesperson from Legacy on College Hill. “We are strictly adhering to all state and federal policies and procedures, and we are committed to the preventative actions recommended by the Sedgwick County Health Department. We are working closely with the Health Department to determine next steps and we are not allowing nonessential individuals into the building at this time. We appreciate the county’s support and look forward to working together to eradicate the disease within our facility.”

“We are working closely with Legacy on College Hill to monitor and mitigate the spread of disease between staff and residents,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “COVID-19 symptoms can be particularly serious for older adults. The Sedgwick County Health Department is working closely with Legacy on College Hill to keep its residents safe.”

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The health department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

