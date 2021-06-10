Sedgwick County COVID-19 drive-thru clinic to close June 24

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will no longer operate the COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at Wichita Transit Operations, 777 E. Waterman, due to decreased demand for the drive-thru.

Other COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations will remain open, including mobile clinics and the main community clinic at the former Wichita Public Library at 223 S. Main in Wichita.

The last days of the drive-thru clinic will be June 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for people aged 12 and older with mobility difficulties or with medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic due to severe medical risk. No appointment is necessary. If you wish to schedule an appointment, do so on-line or by calling 316-660-1029.

Most of the vaccine doses administered at the drive-thru were to people 70 years and older. More than 70% of Sedgwick County residents who are 70 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine are offered at no cost at the drive-thru clinic and all other SCHD clinics.