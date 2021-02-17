Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County COVID-19 survey shows 65% plan to get vaccine

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An anonymous survey conducted by the Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita on who would receive the COVID-19 vaccine was presented to the Sedgwick County Commission. (See the survey below). The survey was conducted in a seven-county region in south-central Kansas.

Of the 9,018 residents surveyed in Sedgwick County, 65% plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine while 19% said they may get it. The rest said they do not plan to get the vaccine. The survey in other counties had similar results.

The survey was completed by 2.3% of the county’s total population of 18 years or older. Most of the respondents identified as female with a large majority reported being non-Hispanic and White/Caucasian (92%).

Trust was the top reason for not wanting the vaccine followed by those who think COVID-19 is not that bad. Respondents reported that doctors, researchers, pharmacies, and government agencies were the most trusted sources of information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey was opened from Nov. 16 through Dec. 16, 2020.

Mobile users click here if you can’t see the document of survey presentation

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories