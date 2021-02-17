Sedgwick County COVID-19 survey shows 65% plan to get vaccine

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An anonymous survey conducted by the Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita on who would receive the COVID-19 vaccine was presented to the Sedgwick County Commission. (See the survey below). The survey was conducted in a seven-county region in south-central Kansas.

Of the 9,018 residents surveyed in Sedgwick County, 65% plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine while 19% said they may get it. The rest said they do not plan to get the vaccine. The survey in other counties had similar results.

The survey was completed by 2.3% of the county’s total population of 18 years or older. Most of the respondents identified as female with a large majority reported being non-Hispanic and White/Caucasian (92%).

Trust was the top reason for not wanting the vaccine followed by those who think COVID-19 is not that bad. Respondents reported that doctors, researchers, pharmacies, and government agencies were the most trusted sources of information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey was opened from Nov. 16 through Dec. 16, 2020.

