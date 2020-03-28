Sedgwick County COVID-19 update – March 28, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Confirmed cases in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m., March 28, 2020 from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
Confirmed cases in Kansas and counties as of 12:30 p.m., March 28, 2020 from Kansas Department of Health and Environment
- Number of confirmed cases in the U.S. increased 86,012 to 104,865
- Number of confirmed cases in Kansas increased from 202 to 261
- Number of confirmed deaths in Kansas: 5; Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
- Number of confirmed cases in Sedgwick County increased from 21 to 33
- Number of confirmed cases in periphery counties:
- Butler County: 3
- Harvey County: 1
- Reno County: 5
- Sumner: 1
Sedgwick County COVID-19 Cases
- As of noon Saturday, Sedgwick County has a total of 33 cases of COVID-19.
- There are tables on the Sedgwick County website with information related to all Sedgwick County cases. These tables are updated daily at noon.
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
- Friday, the Health Department swabbed 20 residents for COVID-19.
- This is done by appointment only.
- If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it they can call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
- For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org
- The Health Department is planning to establish a drive-thru site to sample/ swab residents to be tested for COVID-19. As information for this becomes available it will be shared.
Governor Kelly’s Stay at Home Order
- At 11 a.m. Saturday, Governor Laura Kelly issued Executive Order No. 20-16, which establishes a statewide “stay home” order.
- This order was created for residents to stay at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in across the state.
- It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 30, and will be enforced until rescinded, or until April 19, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency proclamation expires.
- The Governor’s order will replace the current Sedgwick County Stay at Home Order which began on Wednesday, March 25.
- If residents have questions about Sedgwick County’s order they can call (316) 660-9000 or email stayathomefaq@sedgwick.gov.
Community Spread
- Sedgwick County defines community spread as five or more cases not related to travel.
- As of Friday, the Health Department believes that there is community spread in Sedgwick County.
Designated Shopping Times for Vulnerable Population
- On the County’s COVID-19 website you will find a list of stores in Sedgwick County with special hours for older adults (60+), or those who are most at-risk for COVID-19.
Donation Requests
- If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, let us know. We are seeking:
- Protective face masks: N-95 or surgical masks
- Non-latex, medical gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Surface cleaners
- Non-permeable/fluid resistant gowns
- Nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium
- Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management and (316) 660-5959 to donate.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sedgwick County COVID-19 update – March 28, 2020
- BREAKING: Governor Kelly declares statewide stay-at-home order, effective March 30
- Taylor’s Forecast: Shower chances are slim today, more sunshine tomorrow
- Kansas woman fatally injured in two-vehicle crash
- Girl, 17, shot after suspect fired 10+ rifle rounds at vehicle