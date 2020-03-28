Sedgwick County COVID-19 update – March 28, 2020

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Confirmed cases in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m., March 28, 2020 from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

Confirmed cases in Kansas and counties as of 12:30 p.m., March 28, 2020 from Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Number of confirmed cases in the U.S. increased 86,012 to 104,865

Number of confirmed cases in Kansas increased from 202 to 261

Number of confirmed deaths in Kansas: 5; Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

Number of confirmed cases in Sedgwick County increased from 21 to 33

Number of confirmed cases in periphery counties: Butler County: 3 Harvey County: 1 Reno County: 5 Sumner: 1



March 28 2020 COVID-19 update courtesy of http://www.kdheks.gov/

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Cases

As of noon Saturday, Sedgwick County has a total of 33 cases of COVID-19.

There are tables on the Sedgwick County website with information related to all Sedgwick County cases. These tables are updated daily at noon.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

Friday, the Health Department swabbed 20 residents for COVID-19. This is done by appointment only. If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it they can call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org

The Health Department is planning to establish a drive-thru site to sample/ swab residents to be tested for COVID-19. As information for this becomes available it will be shared.

Governor Kelly’s Stay at Home Order

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Governor Laura Kelly issued Executive Order No. 20-16, which establishes a statewide “stay home” order.

This order was created for residents to stay at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in across the state.

It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 30, and will be enforced until rescinded, or until April 19, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency proclamation expires.

The Governor’s order will replace the current Sedgwick County Stay at Home Order which began on Wednesday, March 25.

If residents have questions about Sedgwick County’s order they can call (316) 660-9000 or email stayathomefaq@sedgwick.gov.

Community Spread

Sedgwick County defines community spread as five or more cases not related to travel.

As of Friday, the Health Department believes that there is community spread in Sedgwick County.

Designated Shopping Times for Vulnerable Population

On the County’s COVID-19 website you will find a list of stores in Sedgwick County with special hours for older adults (60+), or those who are most at-risk for COVID-19.

Donation Requests

If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, let us know. We are seeking: Protective face masks: N-95 or surgical masks Non-latex, medical gloves Hand sanitizer Surface cleaners Non-permeable/fluid resistant gowns Nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium

Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management and (316) 660-5959 to donate.

