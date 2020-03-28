Sedgwick County COVID-19 update – March 28, 2020

Breaking News
BREAKING: Governor Kelly declares statewide stay-at-home order, effective March 30
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Sedgwick County COVID-19 update – March 28, 2020

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Confirmed cases in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m., March 28, 2020 from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

Confirmed cases in Kansas and counties as of 12:30 p.m., March 28, 2020 from Kansas Department of Health and Environment

  • Number of confirmed cases in the U.S. increased 86,012 to 104,865
  • Number of confirmed cases in Kansas increased from 202 to 261
  • Number of confirmed deaths in Kansas: 5; Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
  • Number of confirmed cases in Sedgwick County increased from 21 to 33
  • Number of confirmed cases in periphery counties:
    • Butler County: 3     
    • Harvey County: 1
    • Reno County: 5
    • Sumner: 1
March 28 2020 COVID-19 update courtesy of http://www.kdheks.gov/

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Cases

  • As of noon Saturday, Sedgwick County has a total of 33 cases of COVID-19.
  • There are tables on the Sedgwick County website with information related to all Sedgwick County cases. These tables are updated daily at noon.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

  • Friday, the Health Department swabbed 20 residents for COVID-19.
    • This is done by appointment only.
    • If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it they can call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
    • For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org
  • The Health Department is planning to establish a drive-thru site to sample/ swab residents to be tested for COVID-19. As information for this becomes available it will be shared.

Governor Kelly’s Stay at Home Order

  • At 11 a.m. Saturday, Governor Laura Kelly issued Executive Order No. 20-16, which establishes a statewide “stay home” order.
  • This order was created for residents to stay at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in across the state.
  • It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 30, and will be enforced until rescinded, or until April 19, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency proclamation expires.
  • The Governor’s order will replace the current Sedgwick County Stay at Home Order which began on Wednesday, March 25.
  • If residents have questions about Sedgwick County’s order they can call (316) 660-9000 or email stayathomefaq@sedgwick.gov.

Community Spread

  • Sedgwick County defines community spread as five or more cases not related to travel.
  • As of Friday, the Health Department believes that there is community spread in Sedgwick County.

Designated Shopping Times for Vulnerable Population

  • On the County’s COVID-19 website you will find a list of stores in Sedgwick County with special hours for older adults (60+), or those who are most at-risk for COVID-19.

Donation Requests

  • If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, let us know. We are seeking:
    • Protective face masks: N-95 or surgical masks
    • Non-latex, medical gloves
    • Hand sanitizer
    • Surface cleaners
    • Non-permeable/fluid resistant gowns
    • Nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium
  • Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management and (316) 660-5959 to donate.

