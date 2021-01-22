Sedgwick County COVID-19 vaccine phase 2 appointments booked at this time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said all vaccination appointments available to residents aged 83 and older are booked.

Appointments will reopen if there are cancellations or when more vaccine is provided to the Health Department.

The county will not schedule more appointments than the vaccine available.

If you scheduled an appointment, please allow at least 45 minutes for it and follow the steps below.

Step Residents Aged 83 + Health Care Associated Workers – first dose 1. Schedule appointment Online: Schedule appointment and complete online questionnaire, click “Next” and bring the printed vaccine voucher to the appointment. By phone: Call (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment. Complete questionnaire on site at appointment time. Contact your medical provider if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take. 2. Bring to appointment Identification card, driver’s license or birth certificate to verify ageIf scheduled online, Dispense Assist form/ voucher Current medical license/certification ID badge indicating HCAW group and employment in Sedgwick CountyIf the HCAW does not have a badge, current wallet cards, current pay stubs, or a statement of current employment on employer letterhead is also acceptable. If scheduled online, Dispense Assist form/ voucher 3. At appointment Check in, complete questionnaire (if not done prior to arrival), and receive vaccine. 4. After receiving vaccine Stay on site in observation area for at least 15 to 30 minutes.

Vaccine Questions:

Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

Please continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.

As more vaccine is received, the Sedgwick County Health Department will vaccinate more people while following guidance from CDC, KDHE, and Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns. The vaccination schedule is designed to assure that all who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity. The implementation of the vaccination schedule is dependent on the manufacturing and distribution schedule from vaccine providers. The County will not schedule more appointments than the vaccine available. Updated information is available online here.