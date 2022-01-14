Sedgwick County COVID testing clinics that will be open on MLK Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Community Vaccine Clinic and Testing Site will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, to acknowledge Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov, and testing site locations around Kansas can be found at knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

Below you can find a list of some of the COVID-19 testing clinics in Sedgwick County that will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some sites require payment and appointments; call first to confirm the cost and appointment.

COVID-19 Testing Sites Open Martin Luther King, Jr. Day