Sedgwick County COVID testing clinics that will be open on MLK Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Community Vaccine Clinic and Testing Site will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, to acknowledge Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov, and testing site locations around Kansas can be found at knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
Below you can find a list of some of the COVID-19 testing clinics in Sedgwick County that will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some sites require payment and appointments; call first to confirm the cost and appointment.
COVID-19 Testing Sites Open Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|CVS Pharmacy
cvs.com
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No-cost if symptomatic or exposed
|Dandurand Drugs
danduranddrugs.com
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No-cost
|KDHE Mass Testing Site at
Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center
1847 N. Chautauqua St, Wichita
coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|MedExpress
medexpress.com
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Professional Pharmacy
744 N. Waco Ave., Wichita
wichitapharmacy.com
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
No-cost Antigen test only – Schedule online
|Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing
walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call for cost
|Wichita COVID Testing
7015 E. Central, Wichita
wichitacovidtesting.com
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call for cost