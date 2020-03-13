Events that have been canceled or postponed

This is a list of some of the things KSN has been notified of that are closed, canceled or postponed

For more closings, visit the Closings and Coronavirus changes page.

Seward County Community College extended spring break by an additional week. On-campus classes will resume on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The Veteran’s Administration (VA) has canceled all group meetings. If a veteran is experiencing a crisis, the VA encourages them to call 911 or talk to a VA provider by calling 316-685-2221.

The Kansas Statehouse will limit access to individuals conducting official business effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Staff, legislative members, and individuals conducting legislative business will have access to the Statehouse.

Colby Community College extends spring break through March 27. For more information, click here.

United Way Youth Days of Caring Volunteer Week has been canceled.

The 3i SHOW in Dodge City has been canceled. For any questions or concerns, the 3i SHOW staff can be contacted at 620-227-8082 or at info@3ishow.com.

Butler Community College is extending spring break until March 27. For more information, click here.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is closed to the public temporarily as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. The Zoo will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The K-State Research and Extension – Sedgwick County has postponed/canceled several events that are listed here.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) has suspended all visitations to all KDOC facilities, effective immediately.

The Stiefel Theatre in Salina has postponed the Salina Symphony Rodgers and Hammerstein originally scheduled for March 22 to May 3. For more information, click here.

Fox Theatre in Hutchinson postponed the Sunday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. showing of “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless.” A rescheduled show date hasn’t been announced.

Wichita Catholic Churches: Message from Bishop Carl A. Kemme – “In light of the growing concerns regarding the Coronavirus COVID 19 as it relates to Masses and other religious events, and in light of a recent ban of gatherings of 250 or more people in Sedgwick County the following applies to the entire diocese, I hereby grant a temporary general dispensation to all the faithful from the Obligation to attend the Sunday celebration of the Mass until further notice.

Central Community Church, United Methodist and New Spring Church – Will do streaming service online

Wichita Symphony – Postpones March 14 & 15 concerts following Sedgwick County Ban over COVID-19 concerns

Intrust Bank Arena – All March events are already suspended/postponed. None have been canceled.

Cotillion – Postponing the spring leg of “The Naked Garden Tour.”

Doc’s Friends – Doc’s Friends is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of its volunteers and flight crew teams during the public health concern with COVID-19 (coronavirus). Effective immediately, the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center will be closed to the public through at least March 31.

Hartman Arena – Carden International Circus presents The Spectacular Circus is postponing the March 20 – March 22, 2020, performances at Hartman Arena.

Hartman Arena – Gun show this weekend already canceled. Other events are postponed or suspended. The Force is has postponed kickoff by 30 days.

Wave – Will cap all events at 250 people.

Brickyard – Will cap all events at 250 people. They are increasing sanitation and cleaning for staff and customers. St. Patrick’s Day events are going on as scheduled.

Botanica Wichita – Will remain open and rental agreements are being honored. The Khicha Family Carousel is open and admission for children under 12 is free next week. Events scheduled as part of Spring Break Carnival are canceled. All garden club meetings, spring break activities, tours and story time are canceled.

45th Annual Blarney Breakfast – Will be online and through local media at this time.

Sunflower State Spelling Bee – The state spelling bee will be postponed until further notice.