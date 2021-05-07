Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County expands COVID-19 testing hours

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – To increase access to COVID-19 testing, beginning Monday, May 10, the Sedgwick County Health Department will change the hours of operation at its COVID-19 sampling site.

New hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The health department offers no-cost, walk-in testing to all residents regardless of symptoms at the Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St. People should enter off of 13th St. and follow the signs located in the park.

No appointment is needed. Staff will take a nasal, oral, or saliva sample to send to a lab for COVID-19 PCR testing. Results are generally available within 12 to 24 hours. 

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call (316) 660-1022.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

