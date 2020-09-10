Sedgwick County expands drive-through hours, pilot saliva testing for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department announced expanded hours at the no-cost Drive-through Sampling Site (DTSS) starting September 14. The department will begin piloting no-cost saliva specimen testing the afternoon of September 16.

Appointments are required. Dial 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains to make an appointment.

Drive-through Sampling Site

Starting September 14, Sedgwick County residents with appointments can obtain no-cost COVID-19 testing at the following times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6:45 p.m.

During the week of September 14, nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs will be collected for testing on all days except from 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 when the SCHD will pilot saliva testing at the DTSS. The department will implement more saliva testing at the DTSS during the week of September 21.

New Mobile Outreach Testing Opportunities

The department’s Mobile Outreach Response (MOR) Team will provide walk-in/bike-in testing opportunities from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

Monday, September 14 at the Islamic Society of Wichita, 6655 E. 31st St. N., Wichita, KS 67226

Thursday, September 17 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5356 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219

No appointment is necessary for the mobile outreach sites.

The health department tests residents who have symptoms or who are contacts of known COVID-19 positive people. In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, staff working with students in-person in classrooms, school bus drivers, or if they work in public works departments or residential group living facilities.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

