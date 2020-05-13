Sedgwick County Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Fair Board has decided to cancel the 2020 Sedgwick County Fair.

The fair shared a post on Facebook stating that, “COVID-19 has turned life upside down and changed how we approach everyday life. The restrictions on mass gatherings along with the public health protocols present challenges that we ultimately could not overcome.”

The fair says they take public health and safety seriously and are truly sorry for the inconvenience and for the disappointment.

The fair’s Facebook page says the Sedgwick County Extension office is making decisions about the 4-H livestock show.

The fair plans to return in 2021.

