Sedgwick County gauging COVID-19 vaccine comfort with online survey

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available? Sedgwick County officials want to know how you feel about it.

A new survey is open for residents in Sedgwick County, and those in surrounding south central Kansas counties.

“We want your perspectives. We want your opinion and this helps us kind of plan the vaccine here in Sedgwick County and how that’s going to be dispersed,” said Dalton Glasscock, Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said he understands the vaccine’s quick arrival is causing some skepticism.

“It’s quite the conundrum. People are afraid of catching the illness, but they’re also afraid of having the vaccine.”

The state expects to have its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines as early as mid-December.

Dr. Norman said he is enthusiastic for its arrival.

Related Content Sedgwick County can expect shipments of COVID-19 vaccines by mid December

“To be talking about a vaccine in the 90, 90+% effectiveness rate is very unusual. I think that it’s going to be a smashing success.”

He said the data so far has shown minimal side effects.

“People are having achiness at the side of the injection. Some will get low-grade fevers and mainly it’s just fatigue. Those are pretty normal immune responses,” said Dr. Norman.

The county has received just under 6,000 responses but hoping for more.

“The more data that we have the better decisions we can make for the community. So when we know you know what concerns individuals have, what industries that people are willing to take the vaccine or might be more cautious, this can help better direct resources,” Glasscock said.

If you are interested in taking the survey click here.

LATEST STORIES: