Sedgwick County gets first doses of coronavirus vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officials with Sedgwick County says the county’s first allocation of the coronavirus vaccine has arrived – 1,400 doses for county employees.

The county is using guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to determine who gets the vaccine.

The first doses are going to health department workers who take samples from people who might have the coronavirus. EMS personnel are also among those getting the first doses.

Last week, Ascension Via Christi in Wichita got what is believed to be the first delivery of coronavirus vaccine in Wichita.

Today, the Sedgwick County Health Department reported another 15 deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the county’s death toll to 251. The county also reports that another 316 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 29,421 since the pandemic began.