Sedgwick County has 147 cases of COVID-19 and 2 related deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has 147 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths according to the health department.
Twenty nine people have recovered.
Source of Exposure
- Travel-related (does not indicate community spread): 25, 4 new since 4/7/20
- Likely person-to-person: 31
- Close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case: 60, 1 new since 4/7/20
- Under investigation: 31, 8 new since 4/7/20
Age Range
- Younger than 60: 97 cases
- 60 or older: 50 cases
On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 900 COVID-19 cases.
