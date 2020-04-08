Sedgwick County has 147 cases of COVID-19 and 2 related deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Governor Laura Kelly's new executive order restricting in-person religious gatherings as a COVID-19 countermeasure is sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow, but the order likely violates state constitutional and statutory protections for religious freedom. Schmidt said in a news release that worshipping must not be enforced by arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment.

“The Office of Attorney General strongly encourages all Kansans participating in religious services or activities to voluntarily comply with the new restrictions on religious mass gatherings in order to protect public health,” Schmidt wrote in a memorandum to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. “Nevertheless, … we also strongly discourage law enforcement from attempting to enforce the requirements of EO 20-18 as violations of the criminal law. In our view, Kansas statute and the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Rights each forbid the governor from criminalizing participation in worship gatherings by executive order.”