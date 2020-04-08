Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County has 147 cases of COVID-19 and 2 related deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  Sedgwick County has 147 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths according to the health department.

Twenty nine people have recovered.

Source of Exposure

  • Travel-related (does not indicate community spread): 25, 4 new since 4/7/20
  • Likely person-to-person: 31
  • Close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case: 60, 1 new since 4/7/20
  • Under investigation: 31, 8 new since 4/7/20

Age Range

  • Younger than 60: 97 cases
  • 60 or older: 50 cases

On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 900 COVID-19 cases.

