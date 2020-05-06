Sedgwick County has 2 more coronavirus deaths, free testing available

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is reporting that two more deaths in the county have been linked to COVID-19. That brings the county’s death toll to 17.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Sedgwick County also went up by two since Tuesday. The total is now 441.

County Health Director Adrienne Byrne says 259 residents have recovered from it. She told county commissioners Wednesday that more than 5,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.

She said anyone can be tested at no cost if they have at least one of the symptoms of COVID-19. To find a testing site, visit the county’s testing site locator page.

Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman told commissioners that 548 people used the drive-thru testing site last week.

He said the county health department has 4,182 testing kits. There are 17,000 testing swabs on order.

The commissioners also got an update on personal protection equipment (PPE) at the Wednesday meeting.

Assistant County Manager for Public Safety Rusty Leeds said qualified Emergency Operations Center agencies have three to four weeks of PPE supplies.

Leeds also said sheriff’s office personnel are managing the Sedgwick County drop-off point for N95 masks. The masks will be sanitized by the Kansas Department of Emergency Management Battelle service.

